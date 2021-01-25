Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) (LON:WHR) Shares Down 0.8%

Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) (LON:WHR)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.59). 456,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 980,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.61).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.48. The firm has a market cap of £472.05 million and a P/E ratio of 5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

