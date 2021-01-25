Warner Music Group (WMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $38.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

