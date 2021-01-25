Warner Music Group (WMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ WMG opened at $38.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.38.
In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Warner Music Group
Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.
Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.