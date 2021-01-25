Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $276.76

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $276.76 and last traded at $275.65, with a volume of 3522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

Get Waters alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.09 and its 200-day moving average is $222.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Waters by 27.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Waters by 35.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.