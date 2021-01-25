Waves Enterprise One Day Trading Volume Tops $180,303.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $50.79 million and $180,303.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00052321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00125419 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00071760 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00266625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00036885 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,946,029 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

