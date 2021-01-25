Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $6.81 on Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Waves has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $709.53 million and $101.82 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $6.81 or 0.00021178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00010188 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,161,390 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.