WAX (WAXP) Price Down 3.6% This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $63.20 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000230 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048731 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,728,082,516 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,627,746 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

Buying and Selling WAX

