We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 256,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 243,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 71,418 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,119,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after buying an additional 157,004 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

