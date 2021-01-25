We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,441 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,115,000 after buying an additional 1,660,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,497,000 after buying an additional 1,137,848 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $387,442,000 after buying an additional 979,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after buying an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,251,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $251,877,000 after buying an additional 808,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

