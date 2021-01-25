Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,892.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,762.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,624.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.