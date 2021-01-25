Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,697,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after buying an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,757,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.28. 10,471,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,991,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

