Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $18.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $385.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,887. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

