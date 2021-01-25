Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,975,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,226,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $92.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,404. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

