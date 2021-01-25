Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CLSA started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52.

American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

