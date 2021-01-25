Wedbush Raises Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $100.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price upped by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $72.18 on Monday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

