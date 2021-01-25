Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Airbnb (ABNB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) in the last few weeks:
- 1/19/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Tigress Financial. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/18/2020 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at 140166. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/14/2020 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 12/10/2020 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2020 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2020 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2020 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ABNB stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.19. The company had a trading volume of 207,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,778. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $187.42.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $259,000.
