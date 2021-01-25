Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (GSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON: GSK) in the last few weeks:

  • 1/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,580 ($20.64).
  • 1/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.
  • 1/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) was given a new GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on the stock.
  • 1/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock.
  • 1/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/4/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/4/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price target on the stock.
  • 12/14/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) was given a new GBX 1,440 ($18.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/11/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.
  • 12/3/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,440 ($18.81) price target on the stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock traded up GBX 24.80 ($0.32) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,405 ($18.36). 6,241,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,414,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,378.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,453.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13). The company has a market cap of £70.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.17%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,240,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,277,368 shares of company stock worth $4,425,400,191.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

