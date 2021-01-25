Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PayPal (PYPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) recently:

1/22/2021 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

1/20/2021 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $280.00 to $300.00.

12/22/2020 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $228.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,014,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. The firm has a market cap of $290.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.84 and a 200 day moving average of $203.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get PayPal Holdings Inc alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.