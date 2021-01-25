Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Covestro AG (1COV.F) (1COV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR: 1COV) in the last few weeks:

  • 1/12/2021 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/12/2021 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/7/2021 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/4/2021 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/30/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/28/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/24/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/22/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/18/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/9/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/9/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/9/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/9/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/9/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/9/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/9/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 12/8/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/30/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/27/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/26/2020 – Covestro AG (1COV.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR 1COV opened at €55.76 ($65.60) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.81. Covestro AG has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €55.70 ($65.53).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

