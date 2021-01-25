Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TMR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE: TMR):

1/13/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$2.20 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.75.

1/7/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$2.20 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.75.

1/6/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$2.20 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.25.

1/6/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

1/5/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.40 to C$1.75.

12/30/2020 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “tender” rating to a “sector perfrom” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

12/24/2020 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

12/23/2020 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) had its “sector perform speculative” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

12/23/2020 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.75.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,268. The firm has a market capitalization of C$285.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.41. TMAC Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.78.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$70.50 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

