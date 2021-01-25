Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nevro (NVRO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2021 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $167.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $175.00 to $205.00.

1/5/2021 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $192.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $175.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.40. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Nevro by 205.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Nevro by 48.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

