Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DocuSign (DOCU)

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2021 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/14/2021 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $287.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/6/2021 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

12/9/2020 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $271.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2020 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/4/2020 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $261.00 to $276.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $257.00 to $282.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Pritchard Capital from $257.00 to $282.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DOCU traded down $12.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.62. 183,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,320. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.86 and a 200-day moving average of $219.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yale University bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in DocuSign by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

