Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

1/22/2021 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

1/21/2021 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Medical Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – Medical Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Medical Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $20.00 to $21.00.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,285. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 665,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 35,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 128,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

