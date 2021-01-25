Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2021 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $71.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – NextEra Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners’ subjection to stringent rules and dependence on a limited group of customers to generate major revenues are headwinds. Dependence on favorable weather conditions to produce energy from renewable power units and competition from other clean sources of fuel are other woes. Units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the past three months. However, the firm's financial flexibility will help it fund organic projects. Strategic acquisitions will further expand domestic renewable operations. Higher production of natural gas has created new opportunities for its eight natural gas pipelines. The company’s decision to move out of Canada and focus on the United States will boost its performance. The agreement to acquire a 40% interest in a 1-GW renewable project will further expand its operation.”

12/22/2020 – NextEra Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners’ financial flexibility will help it to fund organic projects. Strategic acquisitions will further expand domestic renewable operations. Higher production of natural gas has created new opportunity for its eight natural gas pipelines. Its decision to move out of Canada and focus on the United States will boost its performance. Agreement to acquire 40% interest in 1 GW renewable project will further expand its operation. Financial flexibility of the firm will allow it to meet its debt obligations. Units of the firm have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However, stringent rules and dependence on a limited group of customers to generate major revenues are headwinds. Dependence on favorable weather to produce energy from renewable projects and competition from other clean sources of fuel are headwinds.”

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $84.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after acquiring an additional 293,712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

