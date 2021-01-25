Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Plug Power (PLUG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG):

1/14/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/30/2020 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $22.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PLUG stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.72. 35,288,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,726,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -199.15 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

