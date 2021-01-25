Welch Group LLC Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Welch Group LLC owned 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $30,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

