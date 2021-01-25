Welch Group LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $31,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 97.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

UL opened at $59.66 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

