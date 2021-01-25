Welch Group LLC Buys 11,639 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 392.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.31 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $386.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.96 and its 200 day moving average is $348.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

