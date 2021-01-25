Welch Group LLC Buys 2,665 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.