Welch Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.