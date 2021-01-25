Welch Group LLC Has $31.71 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $31,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $465,697,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,394,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,419,000 after acquiring an additional 183,194 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after acquiring an additional 495,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,684,000 after acquiring an additional 78,375 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $67.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a PE ratio of -58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

