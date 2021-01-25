Welch Group LLC Has $33.96 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $33,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 14.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock opened at $96.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.82. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus upped their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.