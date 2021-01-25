Welch Group LLC Has $62.25 Million Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,208 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for approximately 5.0% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Welch Group LLC owned 2.87% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $62,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $26,300.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 690,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,279,928.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,491. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

