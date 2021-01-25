Welch Group LLC Purchases 2,453 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 644,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $64.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

