Welch Group LLC Raises Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial accounts for about 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cincinnati Financial worth $32,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,531,000 after acquiring an additional 545,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after acquiring an additional 135,648 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,292,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,751,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,715,000 after acquiring an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $87.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

