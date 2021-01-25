Welch Group LLC Sells 5,499 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $36,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of PAYX opened at $86.87 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

