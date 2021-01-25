Welch Group LLC Sells 9,624 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $36,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

