Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $31.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.