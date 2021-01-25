Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to report sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the lowest is $3.85 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $15.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $16.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

WDC opened at $50.71 on Monday. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,540,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,367 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,458,000 after acquiring an additional 627,894 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

