Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,060 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Western Digital worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $116,540,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Western Digital by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after buying an additional 1,519,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 41.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after buying an additional 627,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Cowen raised their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.87.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $51.14. 143,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

