Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 611,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 108,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $231.97 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,797,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

