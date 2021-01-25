Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) Trading Down 4.8%

Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) shares fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 30,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 19,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties located in Southern Peru.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.