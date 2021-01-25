WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.69 and last traded at $44.12. 2,988,912 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,779,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 321.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,194 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in WestRock by 53.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WestRock by 72.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after acquiring an additional 667,300 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lifted its stake in WestRock by 98.6% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 951,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 472,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,294,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

