Weybosset Research & Management LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Apple stock opened at $139.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

