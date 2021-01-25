Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $210.37

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $210.37 and last traded at $210.10, with a volume of 16183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,984 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 230.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,892 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $29,357,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,477,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

