White Pine Investment CO Acquires 1,706 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.79 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

