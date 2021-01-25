William Blair Comments on At Home Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for At Home Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.15.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOME. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

Shares of HOME opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $25.51.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,635,000 after buying an additional 457,957 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 586,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 73,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 46,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 876.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 484,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 164,455 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.