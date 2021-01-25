William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.22.

Shares of FIVE opened at $189.67 on Monday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $197.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after acquiring an additional 306,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

