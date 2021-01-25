William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of OPCH opened at $19.59 on Monday. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 1.06.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.
See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.