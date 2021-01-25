William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of OPCH opened at $19.59 on Monday. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

