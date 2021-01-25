William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $12.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.25. William Blair also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.87.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $145.84 on Monday. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

