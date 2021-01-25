William Blair Weighs in on QuinStreet, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QuinStreet in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year.

QNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.07 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,079.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $419,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,852.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,272 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

